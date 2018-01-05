Crews respond to fire near Taylor Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Fire crews are fighting the blistering cold after a mobile home caught fire on Taylor Boulevard that’s in the Beechmont Neighborhood near Iroquois Park

Crews were called to the scene around 9 tonight, according to MetroSafe.

Right now, it’s not clear how the fire started, but we do know that everyone was able to make it out and no one was hurt.

Fire equipment is blocking Taylor Boulevard so you are asked to avoid the area while firefighters continue to monitor the building.

