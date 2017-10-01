Crews respond to fire after car strikes building in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Crews are on the scene of fire after a car crashed into a building in St. Matthews.
Officials with MetroSafe say the incident happened in the 7900 block of Shelbyville Road sometime around 9 p.m.
It’s unclear if anyone was in the building or the severity of those injured in the vehicle.
WHAS11 is headed to the scene and will provide details as they become available.
