Crews respond to fire after car strikes building in St. Matthews

A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency. (Photo: MattGush, MattGush)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Crews are on the scene of fire after a car crashed into a building in St. Matthews.

Officials with MetroSafe say the incident happened in the 7900 block of Shelbyville Road sometime around 9 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was in the building or the severity of those injured in the vehicle.

WHAS11 is headed to the scene and will provide details as they become available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV