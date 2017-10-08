Creative writing convention wraps up fourth year in Louisville

Imaginarium convention (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The largest creative writing convention in the Midwest is wrapping up in Louisville.



The three-day Imaginarium Convention included more than 150 authors, filmmakers, game designers and publishers. The jam-packed weekend included workshops, a film festival and a magic show. Attendees were able to meet their favorite authors, network with other writers and build on their creative writing skills.

This was the convention's 4th year in Louisville and it plans to be back again next year.

