Crawford Co. family buys back farm during auction

The Brewer family

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- Jerry Brewer and his family were facing some financial challenges on their Marengo dairy farm. The price and profits of milk forced them to put nearly 100 acres of land on the auction block.

His father bought the property after WWII, employing more than 400 people during the past six decades.

The family was the highest bidder from that auction and will be able to keep it in the family.

"I don't think my wife and I would have been able to got through the whole process that we endured here if it hadn't been for the support and the community,” Brewer said.



The cows were sold during the auction. Brewer says he will likely no longer operate as a dairy farm, but will keep a small corn crop for the community.

