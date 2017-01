Semi crash on I-64W

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A semi spilled fuel after a crash on I-64 west at mile marker 8 before Cochran Hill Tunnel on Jan. 10.

MetroSafe said a lot of fuel was spilled in the crash. It was considered a hazmat situation.

One lane was blocked, the far left lane, due to the crash. That lane later opened on Tuesday evening.