Cousin of murder victims says their lives were looking up

Geneva, Catherine, and Michael Miles (Photo: family photos)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The photographs shared by families show three parents to loving children - Geneva Miles, Mike Miles and Catherine Miles - robbed from their loved ones at a time when family said things were looking up for them.



"That's the saddest part about it all really," Jessie Devore, Geneva and Mike's cousin, said. I think that's what's devastating to the family overall is that they were finally getting up there."



Friday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police found the three adults shot to death at a home in the 6400-block of Venango Drive, with two children inside the home as well unharmed. Later that evening, law enforcement officers in Florida arrested Christopher Olivo, 46, charging him with the three murders.



"Geneva was a very kind-hearted person," Devore, who lives in Florida, said. "You knew she was always out to help people."



Devore told WHAS11 Geneva moved to Florida about 20 years earlier where she met Olivo. He said the two had a daughter about two years ago, something Geneva and her loved ones did not think was possible.



"To her, her life was pretty much complete because that's what she always wanted was a child," he said.



Devore said Geneva's brother, Mike, convinced her to come back to Louisville and move in with him and wife and children a year ago, helping her find a job. He said last summer, Olivo also joined them.



"Family had tried many times to get her, convince her just to leave him and walk away," he said.



Devore said he spoke with Mike just two weeks earlier to plan a trip to visit him and his family in Louisville in February. Devore said Mike was very interested in cars, enjoying buying used cars, fixing them up, and then swapping them for another project. He said Mike was also into music and had played in a few bands around Louisville. Devore also said Mike had just recently started his own t-shirt company and had sent Devore several designs to ask his opinion. But among his many passions, the most important thing to Mike and his wife were their two children.



"Mikey was raised without a father. And that was one thing he really took pride in was to be a good dad," he said. "The worst part about the whole thing is for Mikey and Cat, being such a young couple with two young children, their American Dream was snuffed out."



Olivo is being held in Pinellas County, Florida, where LMPD has sent members of its homicide unit.



LMPD is expected to release more information about Olivo's arrest Monday.

