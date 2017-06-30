Court records show police chase suspect had troubled past

Suspect leads police on chase in Southern Indiana (Photo: SKY11)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Robert Ellis II faces several charges in Floyd County after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that began in Louisville and ended in Clark County Thursday evening. Ellis is facing three misdemeanor charges for criminal recklessness and one felony charge for resisting law enforcement, with more charges expected to follow in other counties.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the chase started around 4:15 p.m. Thursday when its officers tried to stop Ellis, who was driving a red pickup truck. LMPD said its officers suspected Ellis was responsible for a string of purse robberies at gas stations over the past few weeks. Ellis then led officers into Indiana around 5 p.m., when Indiana State Police joined in the pursuit.

"We seen Robert Ellis when he came across that bridge as a felon who is a danger to society who needed to be apprehended," Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin said.

Ellis finally stopped in a field in Clark County where he was arrested, according to ISP. Law enforcement officers took Ellis to the Floyd County Jail.

"You're running from the police, which you should never do in the first place, and when you run from the police and you drive at high speeds and you're driving in conditions where you shouldn't be driving on the roadways, you put other lives in danger," Goodin said.

The Floyd County Prosecutor's Office is looking at possibly adding a charge for operating while intoxicated, based on information given from officers on scene. The office is also looking into Ellis's criminal background to identify potential enhancements.

"The office is going to review that sort of record to see if under law an enhancement can be filed based upon background," Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said. "At this point, that's being done."

According to court documents obtained by WHAS, Ellis was convicted of operating while intoxicated in Floyd County back in 2004. He was also found guilty of theft twice in Jefferson County, once in 2007 and once in 2008.

Clark County court records show Ellis was convicted three times, including an instance in 2010 where Ellis was found guilty of stealing a woman's purse and then fleeing from police, for which he was sentenced to two consecutive three-year terms.

Ellis is being held at the Floyd County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is due back in court on July 22.

