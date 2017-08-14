County officials rollout new alcohol monitoring program

illustration of beer background with dont drive drunk label on it (Photo: IfH85, IfH85)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Attorney is turning to technology to curb repeat DUI offenders.

Mike O’Connell announced the rollout of the Continuous Alcohol Monitoring Program (CAMP).

Under the new initiative, prosecutors will request all repeat DUI offenders wear special alcohol-sensing anklets.

O’Connell says not only will the anklets make our roads safer, but they will also help with rehabilitation.

“The use of this alcohol sensing technology can absolutely save lives. This is an effort to use the accountability of the courts as a pathway to sobriety and recovery," he said.

O'Connell says under the program, the offenders would pay the $10 to $12 a day for the cost of the anklet.

He adds there are plans in play to help those who may not be able to afford that cost.

