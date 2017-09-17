County Attorney's office releases annual child support list

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you owe child support in Jefferson County, chances are your name appeared in Sunday’s Courier-Journal.

The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office publishes their annual list of delinquent child support obligors.

The office’s Child Support Division has collected more than $15 million, sent wage withholding orders to more than 11,000 employers and found more than 18,000 new addresses since the first year of the list’s publication.

Anyone with information that could help locate someone on the list should call the County Attorney’s Child Support Tip Line at (502) 574-0821.

Delinquent parents will be offered a month-long grace period until Oct. 15, giving them a chance to visit the child support office without fear of being arrested.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV