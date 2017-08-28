Counselors helping students after boys killed

Aairden and Avery Hooper (Photo: provided to WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Kentucky school is dealing with the unimaginable Monday morning after a tragic weekend.

Two brothers, both students at Gilmore Lane Elementary, died Friday night. Police say their mother killed the boys before taking her own life.

The district has its crisis response team in place and plans to keep it there as long as needed. It's made up of counselors from different JCPS schools and works to meet people wherever they are in the grieving process.

Gilmore Lane is one of the smaller schools in the district, with around 270 students. Principal Sam Cowan says it's a very close-knit community, making the loss of Aairden and Avery Hooper especially difficult.

Aairden was in third grade, and Avery was in fifth, with both boys attending the school from the start.

Interim superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will do everything it can to help, but urges parents to continue the support at home as well.

"In today's world sometimes, it's very difficult to sit down and just talk and have conversations, but my recommendation more than anything would be to talk,” Pollio said.

"The children were sweet, kind, loving, beautiful little boys, just gentle hearts, rule followers, good kids, Sam Cowan, the principal at Gilmore Lane Elementary, said.

One of Avery's former teachers also released a statement saying, in part:

"We loved them as if they were our own children. Aairden was known for his fun-loving smiles, and Avery for his giant, end-of-the-day bear hugs."

The statement goes on to say that teachers are encouraging their students to show love and kindness to others as a way to honor both Aariden and Avery.

JCPS says it understands everybody grieves differently and at different times, so it plans to offer any and all supports possible throughout the entire school year.



