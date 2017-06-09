Councilwoman says she was inappropriately touched by another council member

Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green says she was inappropriately touched by a fellow Metro Council member at a recent community event.

Green says she notified council leadership about the incident involving Councilman Dan Johnson, one of the longest serving of the metro council members.

Johnson told our news partner, the Courier-Journal, “I believe it is totally ridiculous. It was completely not on purpose. It was just an accident.”

Green didn't go into detail about what happened and in a statement to WHAS11 said she wanted to keep the matter private.

Green also went on to say, "Women historically have had to endure sexual harassment in the workplace. This cannot be tolerated anywhere, much less in Metro Government."

