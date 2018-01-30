Councilwoman Mary Woolridge not seeking re-election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – She’s served the city and west Louisville neighborhoods for nearly two decades but Tuesday, Councilwoman Mary Woolridge has decided not to run for re-election.

Woolridge currently serves as the District 3 councilwoman which includes several west end neighborhoods.

She was a charter member of the current Metro Council but first worked as a legislative aide to Alderwoman Denise Bentley in 1999 then as a councilwoman in 2003.

Woolridge told WHAS11 News the decision is bittersweet but at age 75, she now wants to spend more time with her family, including her three grandchildren.

