Councilwoman Marianne Butler will not seek re-election

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Councilwoman Marianne Butler (D-15) has decided not to seek re-election to the Louisville Metro Council.

“I am honored to have served the residents of District 15 and Metro Louisville for the past eleven plus years. I have taken my responsibility seriously and worked tirelessly to help make this community stronger, more resilient and provide opportunity for growth to its residents, non-profits and businesses,” Butler said. “I thoroughly enjoy helping people – some even say that public service is in my DNA. This decision was not made lightly and my hope is for the people to elect someone who will carry their torch as enthusiastically as I have.”

During her tenure on Metro Council, Butler has chaired the committees on Budget, Labor and Economic Development, and Contracts. She has been active with the National League of Cities (NLC) and, and for several years, served on its Federal Advisory Committee for Community and Economic Development.

“While we have accomplished much, there is much yet to accomplish,” Butler added. “Whether I am a member of the Metro Council or a resident of District 15 – I want what is best for our community so our future residents and children can reach their full potential.”

District 15 includes the neighborhoods of Iroquois, Beechmont, Wyandotte/Oakdale and parts of South Louisville, University, and Saint Joseph.



© 2018 WHAS-TV