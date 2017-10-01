Councilwoman Leet says stance unchanged on no confidence vote against chief

Councilwoman Angela Leet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been a few months since some members of Metro Council announced a vote of no confidence in Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad.

Councilwoman Angela Leet was one of the first voices heard expressing concern.

Leet stopped by WHAS-TV studios Sunday and says her stance has not changed.

“I know he’s a good man. I know he’s working hard but quite honestly, things are still out of control,” she said.

Metro Council voted 13 to 9 in August in favor of a resolution that expresses no confidence.

Mayor Greg Fischer has publicly supported Chief Conrad with the Chief himself saying he will continue to do all he can with the men and women on LMPD to make the city safer.

The city has recorded 83 homicides in 2017 so far.

