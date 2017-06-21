WHAS
Councilwoman Green not threatened by talk of lawsuit

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:24 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Despite the threat of a lawsuit, Councilwoman Jessica Green said she will not stay silent about sexual harassment allegations.

Green accused Councilman Dan Johnson of touching her inappropriately at a community event, and now, Johnson’s attorney says Green is libeling and defaming him.

Green and Councilwoman Angela Leet are working together to create sexual harassment policies for elected officials and employees at City Hall which will be introduced before the Metro Council on June 22.

