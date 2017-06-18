Councilwoman calls for new sexual harassment policy

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Council leaders are expected to get their hands on a sexual harassment policy as early as tomorrow after allegations arose against Councilman Dan Johnson.



Councilwoman Jessica Green accused Johnson of groping her at an event this month.



After an investigation by council leaders, Johnson apologized to Green and agreed to attend counseling and says he won't run for re-election next year.



Green says she wants him to leave office right now, saying he's only part of the problem, citing a lack of policy and procedure surrounding sexual harassment allegations.

"Unfortunately right now my understanding of the HR policy is that it does not cover some of us in City Hall, it does not cover our employees, nor does it cover elected officials. And that is a problem, that is a major deficiency,” Green said.



Councilwoman Angela Leet is currently drafting a new sexual harassment policy and plans to present it Monday.



Johnson has been in office since 1992.



© 2017 WHAS-TV