Councilman wants to crackdown on illegal rush hour parking in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Highlands drivers, consider yourself warned as a Metro councilman wants to crack down on people illegally parking during rush hour.

Councilman Brandon Coan has started a new campaign, inspired by a scene in The Big Lebowski called “I Can Get You a Tow”.

It will focus on Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road where parking isn’t allowed between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Despite its name, Coan says the goal of the campaign isn’t to tow people.

"I've had my car towed before in another city for parking where I wasn't supposed to and it's a costly, expensive, unpleasant experience. We're really trying to teach people what the rules are and the reasons for them and see what we can do to show people other safer convenient places to park that won't endanger other people,” he said.

The crackdown will start Aug. 15 and will last nearly three months.

