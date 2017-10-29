Councilman says soccer stadium a 'necessary project'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson of District 26 is one of 23 council members to approve $30 million in bonds to build a soccer stadium in the Butchertown neighborhood.

He says the move is “exciting” and a “necessary project.”

"One out of every 100 people choose to spend their hard-earned dollars and their limited free time attending that so it's an important project for the city, so it’s a great step to bring something to the people in this community and to move forward and grow."

Councilman Ackerson says if cities aren't growing then they're going the wrong way and compares this project to the Yum! Center downtown which cost $450 million to build.

He adds that with a population in the metro of nearly 780,000, the new stadium will seat 10 to 12,000 with the potential for growth – numbers now for attendance at Louisville City FC games average around 7,800.

A sign supporting the site of the proposed Louisville City FC stadium in Butchertown.

