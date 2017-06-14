Councilman Johnson issues apology, will not seek re-election

Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Councilman Dan Johnson has written a letter of apology to Councilwoman Jessica Green after she claimed he touched her inappropriately at a community event.

In his apology, Johnson maintains that the touch was not intentional and that he hopes they can “continue to have a positive working association.”

You can read the full letter below:

The Democratic Caucus is investigating Johnson for this incident in addition to an alleged incident involving a Metro Council staffer last August. An aide for Councilwoman Angela Leet claimed Councilman Johnson exposed his rear end to her in the parking lot outside Metro Hall.

On Wednesday, June 14, it was announced that Johnson will retain his seat in Metro Council until his term ends and he will not seek re-election in 2018.

Johnson will also seek counseling.

