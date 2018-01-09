Councilman James hopes to be next council president

David James (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There could be a changing of the guard at metro council later this week.



Democrat David James, who represents the central business district as well as Old Louisville and the California, Algonquin, and Smoketown neighborhoods, wants to be council president. He has served on the council since 2010.



David Yates is council president right now, but he does not want to run for president again.

A vote is scheduled for Jan. 11 to determine who will head the council in the new year. Council members will also vote for leaders of the various committees.

