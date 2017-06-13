Councilman Dan Johnson under investigation

Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the longest serving members in City Hall, both as an alderman and then Metro councilman, Dan Johnson is now being investigated following an allegation from a Metro Council staffer in addition to a current Metro councilwoman.

An aide for Councilwoman Angela Leet alleges Councilman Johnson exposed his rear end to her in the parking lot outside Metro Hall.

Leet says her aide told her about the incident last August and wondered if it was just an accident.

This comes less than a week after Councilwoman Jessica Green says Johnson groped her at an event at Wyandotte Park.

Metro Council President David Yates says the Democratic Caucus will be launching an investigation into the incidents.

