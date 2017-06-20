Councilman Johnson threatens legal action against Councilwoman Green

Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Councilman Dan Johnson is now threatening legal action against fellow Councilwoman Jessica Green after apologizing for his actions.

Johnson’s attorney, Thomas McAdam, said in a cease and desist letter that Green is engaging in defamation, libel and slander against Councilman Johnson.

In the letter, McAdam wrote that Johnson believes Green is spreading “false, destructive and defamatory rumors about him.”

Green alleges Johnson groped her during a community event.

Green told the Courier-Journal that the letter proves Johnson’s apologies last week were disingenuous and doesn’t plan to remain silent saying “I’m not the average cookie. If they want to file something, bring it.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV