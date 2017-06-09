Councilman: Criminal, civil prosecution needed against ex-heads of UofL Foundation

80 JCPS students to attend U of L Belknap campus' MathMovesU Day. (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE – A Louisville Metro Councilman wants the University of Louisville to seek criminal and civil prosecution against the former heads of the UofL Foundation after a scathing forensic audit’s recent release.

Brent Ackerson wants them to pursue prosecution because of “self-dealings, self-profiting, and deceptive actions” to hide what the foundation was doing.

Ackerson said, “What they did to take advantage of the foundation to line their own pockets and the pockets of their friends could be criminal.”

He says what was done can’t be unaccounted for.

The following is Ackerson’s full response to the audit:

“Councilman Brent Ackerson, as a Metro Councilman, calls on the University of Louisville to seek criminal and civil prosecution against the former heads of the U of L Foundation for their self-dealings, self-profiting, and deceptive actions to conceal what they were doing. What they did to take advantage of the Foundation to line their own pockets and the pockets of their friends could be criminal.



It would appear that what they did likely could also constitute a civil breach of their fiduciary duty owed to U of L and those of us who have supported U of L. This sort of deceptive self-profiting cannot go unaccounted for.



If U of L does not take action to the fullest extent of the law against these people, then it reeks of those presently in control trying to protect their buddies. How can any of us be expected to support U of L if they allow this sort of corruption to go unchallenged and unaccounted for?



The people of the Commonwealth and of Metro Louisville are waiting and wanting accountability for the wrongdoings that have taken place.”

