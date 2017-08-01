Councilman blames memory loss on brain injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – “I had a skull fracture and a cross pattern across my skull,” said Councilman Dan Johnson.

Johnson says in the 1970s he was involved in a car accident and suffered a brain injury that put him in a coma for two weeks.



“Due to some counseling that I've had recently they have insisted that that has been the cause in problems I might have been having,” Johnson said.



Johnson appeared on Terry Meiners' radio show for the second time. His first appearance came in July. At that time, he explained to Meiners he didn't remember recent incidents that have come into question – including dropping his pants and showing his rear end in front of a Metro Council staffer in the Metro Hall parking lot.

Most recently, Councilwoman Jessica Green accused Johnson of grabbing her rear end during a photo op. Again, he explained it this way.



“That was just a misunderstanding and I think we'll get through it,” he said.



Then in July the Democratic Caucus asked Johnson to resign by Aug. 1.



“I decided that day I wasn't going to quit,” Johnson said to Meiners.



But his decision could be costly for taxpayers. It's likely the council will move forward to remove Johnson in a trial, similar to the one that removed that former Councilwoman Judy Green.



Both Johnson and the council would have to hire lawyers funded by taxpayer dollars totaling a maximum of $50,000 to $60,000.



“I think that's a shame that we have to have lawyers and do this because hasn’t there been enough beating up of Dan Johnson over the last couple of months. Can't we just leave it where it is?” Johnson said.

Johnson says he also delivered handwritten notes to all 25 council members. He says he apologized to each of them for the recent events.

© 2017 WHAS-TV