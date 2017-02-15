Council working to cut down on abandoned homes

Vacant home (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It was the scene of an officer-involved shooting over the weekend, an abandoned home on Oleanda Avenue. Before the shooting, the officers’ body cameras give a glimpse at the inside of the boarded up home.



"That house has been empty for several years and it ain't nothing but trouble," said a neighbor, who asked not to be identified.



Neighbors say the house had problems long before Saturday. The home has codes violations dating back to 2014 including multiple for not being properly boarded up, those citations totaling over $11,000 dollars. This is far from the only property like this the city is dealing with. They currently have 7,000 vacant properties, some of those are lots, but 5,000 of those are structures.



"We are trying every day to go out there and try to get contact and make the owners who are responsible for that and if they don’t take care of the problem on our listings we will fine them and also put a, file a lien on the property. So we are trying to use that leverage to get them to fix up their property; however, since the foreclosure and the rise of numbers of vacant properties, it seems like that tool hasn't had the same effect as it had at one time," said Robert Kirchdorfer, Director of Codes and Regulations.

"I think there is a general myth in the public that the city owns a lot of these vacant properties and we don’t we own maybe 500 of the 7,000 and those of course we have a lot more control to keep up, keep the grass cut, keep them safe, but the ones that we don't own we need the public's help. So if neighbors are dealing with this every day, we need to hear about it," said Laura Grabowski, Dir. Office of Vacant and Public Property Administration.



"That's a big problem with the city, but hopefully we will be able to turn all of that around this year," said Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, Chair of the Community Affairs and Housing Committee.

Shanklin says the vacant and abandoned homes are a major concern.



"We have people living in them, homeless people in there, drug activity, prostitution, all kinds of activity going on in abandoned and vacant properties," said Shanklin.



Shanklin says they have already started the process of tightening how many waivers property owner's get for their violations and started a rental registry to try to keep track of the owners. She says her committee is working on more aggressive solutions to the problem.



"This year the president has looked at trying to find funding to maybe demo half of these houses because if a person hasn't lived in a house and nobody has lived there in so many years then the structure is bad, the house itself is probably not livable, and then when you find some of them that have actually half way demolished and half way fallen down, those houses need to go," said Shanklin.

"Kentucky, for very good reason, is a strong property rights state, but there have been some laws that have needed to be changed to make it easier to handle properties that have been abandoned, so over the past 4 to 5 years there have been some great, great movement in the state legislature to pass some laws that have helped cities like Louisville attack the abandoned property problem," said Grabowski.

Shanklin says they will continue discussing solutions at the next committee meeting, March 1.

