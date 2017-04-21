Council controversy over appointment of outspoken Ricky Jones

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There was controversy inside the Metro Council chambers Thursday night over one outspoken man, Ricky Jones.



“His twitter, his own words he's put out there, where he's talked about police being murderers and the killers and the hunters,” Councilwoman Julie Denton said during the meeting.



Denton expressed concern at this meeting over Ricky Jones. The UofL Professor and radio show host was nominated for a spot on the Citizen's Commission on Police Accountability Board, a committee that reviews police shootings and other critical incidents.



“I was asked, first of all, it's not something that I sought,” Jones explained.



The nomination was stalled when FOP President Dave Mutchler objected to the appointment of Jones.



“Obviously we know that Dr. Jones is a very outspoken person and he has some viewpoints and opinions that he's already formed and publicly spoken about,” he said to the Council on Thursday night.



Jones tweeted in September 2016, calling one Tulsa officer a liar and murderer, and wrote, “It's becoming difficult to trust or support police.”



“I want to be clear, I'm not anti-police, but I'm anti-injustice,” Jones defended.



“I think it's a slap in the face to every police officer that the mayor would consider putting someone who has made these kind of statements on this type of committee,” said Denton.



Kentucky State Senator Gerald Neal told WHAS11 News that kind of outspokenness is something any board needs.



“We should not be afraid of that which makes us feel uncomfortable. We fight through that and listen to it. He's provocative because he's trying to stimulate thought,” Neal explained.



“I think we have to move beyond this idea that every time we offer critique to the police department, that police have the option to say, oh you're just anti-police and then demonize people. I think that's dangerous,” said Jones.



“We want fair people on there and in order for it to be fair, you need to be unbiased, that's all I'm asking,” expressed Denton.



The search to fill the police review board has turned into a bigger discussion about police, the community and what citizens think.

There will be a special meeting held next Wednesday to discuss the appointment of Jones.

© 2017 WHAS-TV