Council, chief disagree on crime numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A meeting that was all about the numbers.



“Overall crime is down 2.92 percent,” said Chief Steve Conrad, Louisville Metro Police Department.



Police Chief Steve Conrad answered questions from Metro Council's Public Safety Committee. He said based on the numbers, crime is down throughout the city except for homicides, but not everyone agreed.

“The trend lines show in Districts 1 through 3, they are stagnant or going down But in Divisions 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, the trend lines are actually going up. So again to make the assertion that somehow crime is going down in the city, I think is the wrong assertion to make,” said Councilman Brent Ackerson, District 26.



“We have seen a decrease in crime in our community. We have seen a decrease in property crime, a decrease in total crime. We're continuing to see an increase in violent crime,” said Chief Conrad.



The chief says he has some ideas about solutions



“We need to quit talking and focusing on what the police can do and start talking about what we as the community can do and that requires getting everyone involved and supporting the office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods,” Chief Conrad said.



A message that did not sit well with Councilwoman Jessica Green.

“I thought that what I heard you were saying, that’s why I’m going to allow you to clarify yourself, is just that we’re doing everything we can, it’s society’s fault so let’s give money to programs. We support all that. That’s great, that’s wonderful. But that is horrible messaging,” she said.



The chief reorganized the police department six months ago in an effort to reduce crime. Flex platoons that were created to go after violent offenders in each division were disbanded. Some in council members said the homicide numbers show this plan isn't working.



“Six months into this reorganization, are you confident to say that it’s working,” Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton asked.

“With the exception of homicides, I am absolutely confident that it is working,” Chief Conrad responded.

Also for the first time the chief told council members how many more officers he needs. He says he needs 50 more officer but the city budget only calls for 16 more.

Councilwoman Angela Leet is still calling for Chief Steve Conrad's resignation.



