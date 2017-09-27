Could UofL basketball receive death penalty from NCAA?

university of louisville cardinal mascot 140319.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It is a newspaper headline Dalton Ray wished he'd never have to write, calling the University of Louisville's latest controversy a 'dumpster fire.' He is even asking for the basketball program to receive the death penalty.

"It made me realize that the university isn't this golden standard," Ray told WHAS11.

Ray, who is the sports editor for the on-campus newspaper the Louisville Cardinal, supports the removal of head coach Rick Pitino. He also wants the basketball program sidelined for at least a year. "How many times can you have your program embarrassed the city and university and still get away with it?" he asked.

The NCAA could give the basketball program the death penalty, essentially shutting them down for a year or more. Sports radio host Nick Coffey says any decision would likely take some time.

"It's not unique for there to be scandals in college athletics. What makes this situation much different is that the FBI did not operate under the NCAA rules. They did this all on their own," Coffey said.

He believes any death penalty fallout could certainly have an impact on and off the court. "Within a matter of a little over 24 hours, this program is replacing one of the best basketball coaches in the history of the sports and an athletic director that took these programs here at the University of Louisville to heights they've never been before," Coffey explained.

While it's still unclear what other penalties the university could face, Ray says it's time to cut ties with its Hall of Fame coach and let the university heal from yet another black eye.

"Sometimes, it's better to take it on the chin," he said.

