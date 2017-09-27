WHAS
Could Tom Crean be Louisville's next coach? People are losing their minds.

Matthew VanTryon, INDY STAR , WHAS 3:39 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

Former IU basketball coach Tom Crean might not be without a job for much longer. Now that Rick Pitino is out at Louisville, there is speculation that he could end up coaching the Cardinals.

Crean, for those who have a short memory, was 301-166 in nine seasons at Indiana. He took the Hoosiers to four NCAA tournaments and won at least 20 games in four seasons. He also took Marquette to the Final Four in 2003.

Speculation began brewing right away that Crean might be a candidate to fill the vacancy, and people had feelings.

 

