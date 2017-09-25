Could more neighborhood watch groups lead to fewer homicides in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There was no celebrating at Victory Park last Thursday as police investigated a triple shooting that killed a 29-year-old man.

For Michael Brooks, the news was heartbreaking, but it didn't come as a surprise. "First thing I thought was, not again. People preying on one another and that's what happens in this neighborhood, sadly to say," he told WHAS11.

Brooks is the president of the California Neighborhood Leadership Council. He's in the middle of creating a comprehensive plan to decrease crime within the 40210 zip code which has had 13 homicides this year.

"Right now, we are dealing with neighborhood issues such as crime, education, social, economic deprivation," Brooks said.

He wants to see more involvement and ideas from those who live in the west-end, including from church and school leaders. In the Shawnee neighborhood, Bonnie Cole hopes neighborhood watch group signs will be a sign of positive change. "A neighborhood block watch, it brings a neighborhood closer together. It makes you more aware," she said.

Cole is the president of the Shawnee Neighborhood Association and she's in the process of forming more watch groups. "People have gotten away from knowing their neighbors. People move in the neighborhood. You don't speak to them," she explained.

The 40212 zip code, which includes Shawnee, has had 6 homicides this year. Cole believes more eyes on the streets would lead to fewer deaths.

"If we don't learn to take control of our children, our neighborhood, then we will continue to have the crime rates that we have," she said.

If you would like to know more about forming a neighborhood watch group, click here. https://louisvilleky.gov/government/police/start-neighborhood-watch-program

