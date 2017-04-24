Cost may cancel 43rd Portland Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Portland Festival, which brings tens of thousands of people to the Portland Neighborhood for family fun, may not see its 43rd year due to an ordinance change by Louisville Metro government.



“I definitely don't want to see this end,” Portland Festival President Sandy Rodgers said.



Rodgers has been President of the two-day festival for ten years, but this year, it may not happen after all.



“It could possibly be, um, really bad for us as far as the future,” Rodgers said.



The Festival used Louisville Metro Police Officers to secure the event, officers the city used to pay for until now.



“There has been change. The city has made change in that 'we will incur a charge this year for our festival that's just a couple months away,” she explained.



It would cost about 20-thousand dollars to pay for the officers; That's on top of the 25-thousand dollars the festival already costs for entertainment and other things.



“So we're around 45-thousand dollars to put on a neighborhood festival.”



Rodgers grew up in the Portland neighborhood and owns the flower shop on Portland Ave and 26th Street. She told WHAS11 News that Portland needs this.



“We need all the positive things we can get down here, and this is definitely a good thing,” Rodgers explained.



Rodgers said the committee is leaning on Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton, who represents the Portland Neighborhood, in hopes that she will help find a solution.



“We've asked for some help from her, ‘can you help us with this, can you, um, help us make this festival happen.’ There has been some response, none officially to me, as of yet,” Rodgers said.



A spokesperson for Louisville Metro's Special Events told WHAS11 News organizations were warned about the security cost change three years ago. Rogers said she wished there would've been a more recent reminder last year, so they could be more prepared.

