Corrective action plan approved for JCPS Head Start program

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:54 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS11’s i-Team first broke the story of accusations and incidents of preschoolers being hit, grabbed, threatened and force-fed in the JCPS Head Start program.

Now, board members have approved a corrective action plan to be submitted to the national program.

Some of the changes include explicitly prohibiting the use of corporal punishment, the use of food as punishment or reward and using toilet learning or training methods that punish, demean, or humiliate a child.

