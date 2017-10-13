Corrections officer suspended while police investigate Kroger incident

Off-duty officer fires his weapon in Kroger parking lot incident (Photo: whas11 staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections Officer is on administrative leave tonight following an incident at the Highlands Kroger.



Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton suspended Probationary Corrections Officer John Thomas without pay. This comes after an incident on Wednesday at the Kroger on Bardstown Road where investigators say Thomas fired his weapon while off-duty trying to catch an alleged shoplifter.

No one was hurt in that incident, and the alleged shoplifter got away.

Thomas is suspended until Metro Police and Metro Corrections complete their investigations.

