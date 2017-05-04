Corrections officer hospitalized after being attacked by inmate

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Sergeant with Metro Corrections was sent to the hospital Thursday after being attacked by an inmate this morning.



The sergeant was assisting another officer in processing out an inmate when the inmate rushed them, kicking and throwing his hands at the sergeant.



The sergeant used pepper spray to subdue the inmate.



The sergeant suffered several cuts and bruises and was treated at Jewish hospital.

