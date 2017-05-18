Coroners office looking to increase staffing

There have been 24 homicides in the city of Winston-Salem in 2016 alone, which police say is “significantly” higher than usual. (Photo: Police line -- file photo, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The rise in homicides and overdose drug cases in the metro is leaving the Jefferson County Coroner's office says they can't keep up.

Coroner Dr. Barbara Weakley-Jones wants to ask the Metro Council for more money to hire three more deputy coroners.

She says in the last two years there have been 750 more bodies than ever before, while the a number of deputy coroners they have to handle this increased to 9, it has stayed the same since 1977. However, that's not her biggest request.

Her top priority is a morgue because right now they have 4 spaces but Weakley-Jones says its a good day if they only have five bodies to take care of. So they're having to pay a private company to help.

