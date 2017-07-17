WHAS
Coroner's office IDs 2-year-old who drowned at Louisville pool

WHAS 12:43 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The coroner's office just released the name of a 2-year-old girl who drowned at a Louisville pool.

The coroner identified the little girl as Lailoni Lee.

Her case started as a call about a missing toddler on Saunders Lane. While searching, police found the 2-year-old girl in a pool at a nearby home off 23rd street.

Officers gave the child CPR and took her to Norton's Children's Hospital where she died.
 

