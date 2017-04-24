Coroner seeks kin of homeless man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the next of kin of a homeless man.

They are looking for the family of 51-year-old Zachary Walters, who’s they say appears to be homeless with a last known address in the 1300 block of South Third Street.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Deputy Coroner Michael Haag at (502) 574-0130.

