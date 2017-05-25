Coroner ID's man shot, killed in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot, killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Darnell Hunt, 24, succumbed to his injuries at University Hospital on Wednesday, May 24. Hunt’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound, according to Jack Arnold, with the coroner’s office.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Officers say they Hunt inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in grave condition and later died.

Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting occurred from inside or outside the vehicle and if whether the victim was alone or not when he was shot.

They have not confirmed if the victim was the driver or the passenger in the vehicle.

LMPD’s investigation into this shooting continues.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

