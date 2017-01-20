Corbin Schools cancel classes Jan.20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A school district in eastern Kentucky is closed because of widespread illness.
Corbin Schools Superintendent David Cox says classes are canceled county-wide Jan.20 because about 10 percent of students were out sick Thursday.
He says many of them have either the flu or a stomach virus.
Cox says the district will not have to make up the day.
Students will do their work online.
School will be back in session Jan.23.
(© 2017 WHAS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs