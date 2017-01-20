Corbin Schools cancel classes Jan.20

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A school district in eastern Kentucky is closed because of widespread illness.

Corbin Schools Superintendent David Cox says classes are canceled county-wide Jan.20 because about 10 percent of students were out sick Thursday.

He says many of them have either the flu or a stomach virus.

Cox says the district will not have to make up the day.

Students will do their work online.

School will be back in session Jan.23.



