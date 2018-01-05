Copper & Kings sells stake to industry giant

copper and kings brandy distillery 1.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville's Copper and Kings is joining forces with a spirits industry giant.

The Butchertown brandy company announced it sold a minority stake to Constellation Brands. They own several popular brands like Corona beer and Svedka vodka.



Copper and Kings founder and CEO Joe Heron said he's proud of the work they've done so far but now feels the need for some assistance to expand and build a legacy brand.



Copper and Kings has not said how much Constellation is buying or whether the purchase has been completed.

