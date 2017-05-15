Controversial art removed from 21c

21C Museum Hotel (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Backlash over a piece of art at 21C Museum Hotel has led to it being removed.

The art in question depicts a drawing of a man from the 19th Century with a Confederate flag riding a black man.

The art touched off criticism of racial overtones with it growing louder when it was placed on social media.

The artwork was included in a four-part art installation called “The Practices of Everyday Life” – the artists say it’s meant to spur discussion on tough times in our history.

The artists have now requested the painting be replaced with a mirror from that era to reflect upon who we are as a people.

The said anger and threats of violence is not how they imagined the installation artwork performing itself.

Steve Wilson, chairman and CEO of 21C Museum Hotels, said in a statement:

“Our art collection and the exhibitions at 21C may sometimes be provocative but are not intended to be offensive. We must be honest with ourselves about our history as it has informed our present and will impact our future.”

Rev. Gerome Sutton said, on Monday, he is tired of the conversation and does not need anymore quote "talking points" but instead wants to see action.

He says he is thankful that the art is no longer on display but that was only part of his request.

"Now as we celebrate the removal of this art, we still urge 21st century c to sponsor an artist in residence at think tank office right here," Sutton said.

