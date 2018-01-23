ENTER HERE

GDL's Valentine’s Day VIP Bardstown Bourbon Giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN . A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the GDL’s Valentine’s Day VIP Bardstown Bourbon Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the Louisville Kentucky DMA including, but not limited to Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Meade, Shelby, Trimble, Henry and Spencer counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties in Indiana who are homeowners and 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Charlie Wilson’s (“Sponsor”), WHAS11 (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 9 a.m. (E.T.) on January 24th, 2018 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T) on February 7th, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Internet Entry: Enter by visiting the GDL’s Valentine’s Day VIP Bardstown Bourbon Giveaway official registration page on the WHAS11 website at whas11.com and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Only one (1) entry per day per person. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, Administrator, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Administrator, or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . On or about February 8th a winner will be selected via random drawing and will be contacted on or about that date., The winner will be announced on Great Day Live on or about Friday, February 9th.

5. Prizes and Odds One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a Two (2) night double-occupancy stay at the Bourbon Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn; Private Tasting for Two (2) with Jim Beam’s 7th Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe; Tour of Maker’s Mark Distillery and lunch for Two (2) at Star Hill Provisions; A VIP Whiskey Connoisseur Tour for Two (2) at Heaven Hill’s Bourbon Heritage Center and a bottle of Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon with Two (2) Signature Tasting Glasses; Private VIP Bourbon Tasting with The Bourbon Review for Two (2); A $50 Gift Certifiate from the Old Talbott Tavern; VIP Swag from the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, including a tote bag and a full set of signature Bourbon glassware from the most recent Kentucky Bourbon Festival Gala; Giftables from Peterson Farms. Grand Prize Winner and guest of Grand Prize Winner must both be 21 years or older at the time of entry. Total prize value of $2100..

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Finalists will be notified on or about February 8th, 2018 at the telephone number or email address provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor or Administrator will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach a finalist by phone after three (3) attempts, or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to the email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Finalists must respond to the email notification within 12 hours. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakess is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor or Administrator in its sole discretion.

8. Release . The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their respective parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . The GDL Valentines Day VIP Bardstown Bourbon Experience is sponsored by Bardstown Tourism. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after February 21st, 2018 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.whas11.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), GDL’s Valentine’s Day VIP Bardstown Bourbon Experience, WHAS11, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Brandy Clark, 502-582-7801 by phone or email bclark@whas11.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV