Construction to alter parking for September Churchill Downs guests

30 Apr 1999: General view of the twin spires on the grandstands before for the 125th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman/ALLSPORT (Photo: (Photo: Matthew Stockman, Getty Images))

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- A construction project designed to enhance entrances and exits from Churchill Downs will temporarily alter traffic and parking for guests visiting during the September Meet, which starts September 15 and ends on October 1.

The construction is still in preliminary stages while waiting for permits to be approved from the Louisville Metro Government. Officials at Churchill Downs hope that the improvements will help aid in traffic flow for guests who visit Churchill Downs throughout the year, including during the Derby season. The renovations will include a promenade for exits and entrances, loading and drop-off areas, and landscaping.

Churchill Downs plans to reshape lots and include alternative routes on the west side of the property. Conversations are in place with neighborhood groups and city officials to close side streets in a nearly 50-acre area near the track.

The current construction will consist of temporary lot closures and detours. Guests will be directed to the appropriate areas by signs and personnel. Handicapped parking will still be available. Drop-offs at Gate 17 will also be permitted.

Guests should visit www.churchilldowns.com/parking before their visit to see which lots are open.

© 2017 WHAS-TV