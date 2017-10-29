Construction causes parking changes at Churchill

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Those headed to Churchill Downs for fall racing today should be aware of parking changes.

Because of a large parking lot renovation project, drivers have to park in the free Gate Ten Longfield Avenue lot. Signs, message boards, and employees will help point you in the right direction.



The Churchill Downs Fall Meet begins on Sunday and continues on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule through November 26.

