Congressman Yarmuth hands out Valentines to veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Congressman John Yarmuth spent Monday spreading a little Valentine’s Day cheer for his annual Valentine’s for Veterans project.

The congressman handed out hundreds of handmade Valentine’s cards to veterans at the VA Hospital.

Students from Holy Trinity Parish School, Blake Elementary and Louisville Classical Academy made this year’s cards.

Rep. Yarmuth said not only do the kids enjoy making the cards but it’s a way to thank veterans who may not have received a lot of attention.

"A lot of these vets were in the Vietnam era and they were neglected at one time. I think a lot of them still feel like they weren't properly honored and this is not just for them, but especially for those vets who aren't getting the same positive attention that today's vets get," he said.



Last year, Congressman Yarmuth delivered more than 500 Valentines to veterans at the VA Hospital.

(© 2017 WHAS)