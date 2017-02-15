Concerns grow over issues raised during JCPS audit

(Photo: Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Concerns are continuing to grow surrounding a management audit of Jefferson County Public Schools by the Kentucky Commissioner of Education.

“What we hear time and time and time again is that district policies and district practices don’t work for kids,” Terry Brooks, a former principal, said.

Some voices, like Brooks, are calling out the administration.

"Under the current leadership, Jefferson County schools are in a crisis,” he said. “Under current leadership, JCPS does not serve children in an equitable and quality way.”

Among the allegations written in the 8-page letter to JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens, the Kentucky Department of Education writes that JCPS is found to have disciplined black special education students at “a rate significantly greater than their non-black special education peers in the district,” an issue Brooks, who serves as the executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, claims has been raised before.



"We absolutely have confronted the district with no response from them,” he said.

Kentucky Youth Advocates is not the only organization that said it has brought up this disparity with JCPS in the past. Citizens of Louisville Organizing and United Together (CLOUT) said it has also been pressing the issue.



"We've been working on this with JCPS for about seven years,” Karen Williams, a CLOUT co-chair, said.

Williams said CLOUT has come up with a solution known as restorative practice, which is a change in the schools’ culture that holds students responsible for their behavior and the consequences.



"It allows the students and teachers to have a different relationship,” she said. "People begin to understand each other so the response to discipline is different.”

"We're working proactively on all fronts to make sure that our students make appropriate choices,” JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens said Tuesday.

When responding to the audit’s announcement, Hargens mentioned restorative practice as one method JCPS is using to address the disparity, claiming the school district has been taking action that has not been noted in the audit letter. According to CLOUT, JCPS is setting aside $2 million to put restorative practices in place in pilot schools beginning this fall.



"The implementation of the restorative practice is a step in the right direction,” Williams said.

According to Williams, several JCPS teachers and staff are undergoing training at this time to prepare for the upcoming school year and the implementation of the restorative practice program. She said CLOUT is encouraged the district is taking action and hopes the practice will soon become standard throughout JCPS.

