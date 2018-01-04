WHAS-TV History

WHAS11 is built on journalistic excellence and a commitment to improve the communities we serve. One of America's top performing ABC network affiliatates, WHAS11 is Kentuckiana's first choice for news, quality programming, and community involvement.

WHAS11NEWS is dedicated to reporting the most comprehensive and complete coverage of the days' top stories, the fastest coverage of local, late-breaking news, and the most reliable and accurate forecast from the WHAS11NEWS First Alert Stormteam. People across Kentuckiana choose WHAS11NEWS for:

WHAS11NEWS Good Morning Kentuckiana with news anchors Renee Murphy, Juliana Valencia, Brooke Hasch, and Meteorologist T.G. Shuck with the First Alert Stormteam forecast and traffic on the 1's.

WHAS11NEWS AT 5:00, 5:30 and 6:00 PM and the reporting knowledge and local news experience of anchors Rachel Platt and Doug Proffitt.

WHAS11NEWS Investigations with Derrick Rose and John Charlton who uncover local problems and government waste.

WHAS11NEWS '11@11' with Doug Proffitt for all the top local, national, and world news, plus tomorrow's complete weather forecast all in the first 11 minutes.

WHAS11NEWS First Alert Stormteam weather 24/7 on whas11.com, daily forecasts in the Louisville Courier-Journal, and hourly updates on six local Main Line radio stations.

WHAS 11.2 is our 24/7 local weather channel with live radar and weather and traffic cameras. It can be found on Specturm Cable 908.

WHAS 11.3 is our 24/7 sports channel with Wazoo. Wazoo produces broadcast of over 300 Kentucky HS sporting events a year and an additional 50 college games. Wazoo sports can also be seen on Insight 531 and Comcast 207

WHAS11 is celebrating its 67th anniversary this year as the station began broadcasting in March 1950 and was the first television station in Kentucky to use newsreel film and the first to provide a national telecast of the Kentucky Derby. In 1954, the WHAS Crusade for Children began a yearly tradition of raising money to help the special needs children of Kentuckiana. In its fifty-four year history the WHAS Crusade for Children has raised more than one hundred twenty three million dollars.

The distinguished history and tradition of excellence continues today. WHAS11NEWS has been the number one choice for television news in Kentuckiana for more than 25 years. WHAS11 provides viewers with some of the best that college sports has to offer and is proud to be the official station for University of Louisville football and basketball. WHAS11 will continue to be Kentuckiana's leader for local television news, quality programming, and community involvement.

