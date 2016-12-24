St. Vincent de Paul serves hot holiday meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The spirit of giving continues during the Christmas holiday with one local organization.

St. Vincent de Paul serves free meals daily to those in need in our community.

Executive chef Charlie Shunnarah said he enjoys volunteering his time, even on holidays, because it goes to a good cause.

“The joy I get out of this is making sure and seeing that somebody doesn’t go hungry. There’s a hunger epidemic in the community and there’s no reason why anybody should go hungry,” he said.

St. Vincent de Paul will begin serving their Christmas Day meal beginning at noon and said they won’t stop until everyone has been fed.