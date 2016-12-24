Holiday soul: Big Momma's gears up for annual Christmas dinner

Dec. 24, 2016; A cook prepares grilled chicken at Big Momma's Soul Food on West Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – She may not be your family member but so many throughout the Derby City know and love Big Momma's Soul Food restaurant near Shawnee Park.

She's been filling the air with her home cooked meals for 13 years. This time of year is jam-packed as she prepares for her 8th annual Christmas dinner, Big Momma does not turn away anyone in need of a hot Christmas meal.

“The main thing is giving back – regardless of what your income status is,” Big Momma’s daughter Sheryl Fox said.

The staple entrepreneur is known by so many, never turning away someone in need of a good meal.

“We're having stuffed chicken, fried chicken, smothered pork chops, green beans, macaroni and cheese, you also get a dessert and fruit as well,” Fox added.

We know that everyone in Kentuckiana is not fortunate enough to have a home, dinner and family around to enjoy the holidays but the staff at Big Momma’s says you will not be forgotten if you come by.

“The community has helped us stay here in the community for 13 years and she's always been a big advocate for giving back so that’s what she does – give back on Christmas Day,” Fox said. “Once you come in this atmosphere you have no choice but to be jolly and joyous! But just giving back, it's that spirit.”

While most people are shopping or at home this time of year, the crew is putting in overtime. It’s all for the good of helping out and providing possibly the only meal many will eat on Christmas Day.

Donations are still needed and can be dropped off on Christmas morning, or by calling Sheryl Fox at (502) 822-8021.

The free Christmas Dinner is set for noon to 6 p.m.

Big Momma’s Soul Food is located at 4532 West Broadway.