Fmr. U of L champ Robbie Valentine hosts winter basketball camp

Dec. 27, 2016; Kids learn basketball drills during Robbie Valentine's winter basketball camp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kids looking to keep busy during their winter break had the chance to play hoops with a local basketball champion.

Former Louisville Cardinal and member of the 1986 NCAA National Championship team held his annual basketball camp.

Valentine has been hosting the camp for 31 years.

He said the camp goes beyond basketball and teaches life lessons to kids in the community, something he says is very important to him.

“That’s big because me walking in the door is a life lesson because I’m one of those kids who probably wasn’t supposed to be successful – probably wasn’t one of those kids that was supposed to get out of the neighborhood and I made it. And what I want to teach all the kids is that if you listen to your parents, you respect yourself, dream, have fun, turn in your school work and you know in my case, go to church. You will be successful and you will grow and that’s what’s important to what I bring to this camp,” Valentine said.

There will be another camp held Wednesday at the South Louisville Community Center located at 2911 Taylor Boulevard. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free to kids between 8 and 16 and you can register the day of the camp.